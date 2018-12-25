CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. CF Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Cowen increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.52.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 771,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 1,218,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

