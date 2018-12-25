Chainlink Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $102.55 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00007709 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, Gate.io and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.02432515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00146184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00193428 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026696 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026661 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

