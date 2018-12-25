Champions Oncology (CSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Champions Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Champions Oncology will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 5,000 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $790,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronnie Morris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 833,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,527.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 63.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

