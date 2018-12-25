Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.89

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 1475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, Director John Gary Potthoff purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Passas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,196,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

