CIGNA Co. (CI) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for CIGNA in a research note issued on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CIGNA’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $16.49 EPS.

Get CIGNA alerts:

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

CI stock opened at $178.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CIGNA has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 254.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of CIGNA during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,938,338.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.