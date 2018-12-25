Cimarex Energy (XEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.26

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 926096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Michael J/Co Sullivan sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $104,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

