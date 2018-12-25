Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cinedigm in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cinedigm’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

