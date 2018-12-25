Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 938,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

