Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $454,000 in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (VIOG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VIOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 880.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of BMV:VIOG opened at $129.95 on Tuesday. VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF has a 52 week low of $126.67 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 GROWTH ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

