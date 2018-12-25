Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.18.

In other Citizens Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey B. Carr sold 800 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

