City Office REIT Inc (CIO) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

City Office REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.7%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 164,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,437. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $417.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,185 shares in the company, valued at $908,356.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/city-office-reit-inc-cio-to-issue-0-24-quarterly-dividend.html.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.