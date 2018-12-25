Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,885,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,077,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.83% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,173,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,631,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,849,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Appio bought 25,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $584,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHC. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

