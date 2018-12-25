Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4,365.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416,333 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $64,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (DE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/clearbridge-investments-llc-increases-position-in-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.