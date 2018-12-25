Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,190 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $69,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 59,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $5,174,875.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

