Colliers International Group (CIGI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIGI. ValuEngine cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.53 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,392,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 944,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.