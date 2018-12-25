COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 3392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

CLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $15.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.93.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 435.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

