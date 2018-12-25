Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Columbus McKinnon earned a news impact score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CMCO opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $668.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum set a $54.00 price target on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/columbus-mckinnon-cmco-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.