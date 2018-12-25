Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $79.60 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $79,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,977,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 880,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $684,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

DIS stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $79,602.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,109 shares of company stock worth $9,873,101. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

