Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,051 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,488,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,434,000 after purchasing an additional 351,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,933,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,205,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

