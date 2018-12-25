Comparing Adobe (ADBE) & Carbon Black (CBLK)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Carbon Black shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adobe and Carbon Black’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $9.03 billion 11.09 $2.59 billion $5.55 36.97 Carbon Black $162.01 million 5.29 -$55.82 million N/A N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Black.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and Carbon Black’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 28.69% 31.19% 17.25% Carbon Black -40.75% N/A -20.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adobe and Carbon Black, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 7 20 0 2.74 Carbon Black 0 2 5 0 2.71

Adobe presently has a consensus price target of $279.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Carbon Black has a consensus price target of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 126.62%. Given Carbon Black’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Black is more favorable than Adobe.

Summary

Adobe beats Carbon Black on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, audience management, and video delivery and monetization solutions to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

