Comparing Aly Energy Services (ALYE) & General Finance (GFN)

Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) and General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aly Energy Services and General Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aly Energy Services $14.63 million 0.38 -$420,000.00 N/A N/A General Finance $347.30 million 0.79 -$8.30 million $0.06 150.50

Aly Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Aly Energy Services and General Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aly Energy Services -5.72% -4.99% -2.71% General Finance -2.29% 4.81% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of General Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of General Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aly Energy Services has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Finance has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aly Energy Services and General Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A General Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Finance has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Given General Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Finance is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Summary

General Finance beats Aly Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling. Its equipment includes centrifuges and auxiliary solids control equipment; mud circulating tanks of 400 and 500 barrel capacity; and auxiliary surface rental equipment, including portable mud mixing plants and containment systems. The company also provides personnel at the customer's well site to operate the equipment, as well as to rig-up/rig-down and haul the equipment to and from the customer's location. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. The company's modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. Its liquid containment products consists of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnaround applications. The company provides ancillary products, such as steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. It also manufactures various steel-based products, such as chassis, storm shelters, blast-resistant modules, specialty tanks, and trash hoppers. General Finance Corporation serves commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, consumer, and education industries, as well as government sector. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

