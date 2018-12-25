Comparing Electronic Systems Technology (ELST) & Minebea Mitsumi (MNBEY)

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) and Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Electronic Systems Technology alerts:

Minebea Mitsumi pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Electronic Systems Technology does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Minebea Mitsumi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Systems Technology -26.43% -19.03% -18.48% Minebea Mitsumi 6.21% 17.06% 8.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electronic Systems Technology and Minebea Mitsumi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Minebea Mitsumi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Electronic Systems Technology has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minebea Mitsumi has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Systems Technology and Minebea Mitsumi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Systems Technology $1.42 million 1.42 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Minebea Mitsumi $7.94 billion 0.74 $536.22 million N/A N/A

Minebea Mitsumi has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Systems Technology.

Summary

Minebea Mitsumi beats Electronic Systems Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables. The company also offers data radio products for process automation in commercial, industrial, and government arenas, as well as various accessories to support the ESTeem products, such as antennas, power supplies, and cable assemblies. In addition, it offers repair and upgrade services; and professional, site survey testing, system start-up, and custom engineering services. The company's products are used in various applications, including water/wastewater, oil/gas, mining, and industrial automation. It markets its products through direct sales, sales representatives, and resellers. Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Kennewick, Washington.

Minebea Mitsumi Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts. This segment also offers bearing-related products comprising pivot assemblies and precision mechanical assemblies; and fasteners, defense related special components, and magnetic clutches and brakes. The Electronic Devices and Components segment provides rotary components, such as fan motors, blowers, hybrid type stepping motors, small diameter/PM stepping motors, brush DC motors, small brushless motors, power brushless motors, polygon mirror scanner motors, HDD spindle motors, high-pressure blowers, rotation angle sensors, and fan units; and back light inverters and LED drivers, as well as lighting devices for LCDs. This segment also offers measuring components consisting of strain gages, force sensors, load cells, pressure sensors, torque transducers, vector sensors, digital indicators, and tensile and compression testing machines. The MITSUMI business segment makes camera actuators for smartphones, mechanical parts, connectors, switches, power supply components, antennas, tuners and semi-conductor devices. It serves customers in IT, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, home appliance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minebea Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MinebeaMitsumi Inc. in January 2017. MinebeaMitsumi Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.