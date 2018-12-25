Comparing IMPALA PLATINUM/S (IMPUY) & Its Competitors

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS: IMPUY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare IMPALA PLATINUM/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors 455 1308 1453 84 2.35

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 43.25%. Given IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMPALA PLATINUM/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have a beta of 5.56, indicating that their average share price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPALA PLATINUM/S $2.80 billion -$834.02 million -16.36 IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 13.37

IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S. IMPALA PLATINUM/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IMPALA PLATINUM/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S Competitors -305.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Summary

IMPALA PLATINUM/S competitors beat IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

