Comparing Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) & Meet Group (MEET)

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meet Group and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meet Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Meet Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meet Group is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Meet Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meet Group -42.63% 10.15% 7.03% Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A -446.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meet Group and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meet Group $123.75 million 2.27 -$64.59 million $0.31 12.26 Mobiquity Technologies $380,000.00 149.75 -$10.24 million N/A N/A

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meet Group.

Volatility and Risk

Meet Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Meet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Meet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meet Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc. operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, and lovoo.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations. The company was formerly known as MeetMe, Inc. and changed its name to The Meet Group, Inc. in April 2017. The Meet Group, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Garden City, New York.

