Comparing Neurotrope (NTRP) & Sesen Bio (SESN)

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurotrope and Sesen Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Sesen Bio $430,000.00 187.35 -$29.02 million ($1.11) -0.94

Neurotrope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sesen Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Neurotrope and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope N/A -93.50% -84.11% Sesen Bio N/A -85.67% -33.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Neurotrope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Neurotrope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Sesen Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Neurotrope has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Neurotrope and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sesen Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neurotrope presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 328.18%. Sesen Bio has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.54%. Given Neurotrope’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neurotrope is more favorable than Sesen Bio.

Summary

Sesen Bio beats Neurotrope on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

