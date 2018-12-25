Comparing Vulcan Materials (VMC) and Applied Minerals (AMNL)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vulcan Materials and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 1 1 7 0 2.67 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus target price of $121.44, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Applied Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $3.89 billion 3.09 $601.18 million $3.04 29.93 Applied Minerals $2.44 million 3.08 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Minerals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Applied Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 16.84% 10.20% 5.29% Applied Minerals -256.59% N/A -335.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Applied Minerals does not pay a dividend. Vulcan Materials pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Applied Minerals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, cement, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also provides natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the tradename AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly and through distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

