Comparing ZK International Group (ZKIN) & NF Energy Saving (NFEC)

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ZK International Group alerts:

This table compares ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $44.95 million 0.41 $5.87 million N/A N/A NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 10.60 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

ZK International Group has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39%

Risk and Volatility

ZK International Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NF Energy Saving has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZK International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZK International Group and NF Energy Saving, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ZK International Group beats NF Energy Saving on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.