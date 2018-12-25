Conduent Inc (CNDT) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conduent were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 170.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 673.6% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 416.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.72. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/conduent-inc-cndt-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.