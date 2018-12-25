Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 218.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Consol Energy worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,288,000 after acquiring an additional 389,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.77 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

