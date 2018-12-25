Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $20,419,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $957,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $351,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,891,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.