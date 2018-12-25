Constellium (CSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $715.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.26. Constellium has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

