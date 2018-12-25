Contrasting Eversource Energy (ES) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 12.51% 9.32% 2.83% Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.89% 0.41% 0.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $7.75 billion 2.59 $987.99 million $3.11 20.38 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.63 billion 1.68 -$4.00 million ($0.18) -136.67

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eversource Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 1 4 8 0 2.54 Brookfield Renewable Partners 1 4 3 0 2.25

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus price target of $64.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Eversource Energy pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -1,088.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 226,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited.

