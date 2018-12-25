Contrasting MITSUBISHI CORP/S (MSBHY) and L.B. Foster (FSTR)

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get MITSUBISHI CORP/S alerts:

MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. L.B. Foster does not pay a dividend. MITSUBISHI CORP/S pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L.B. Foster has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and L.B. Foster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MITSUBISHI CORP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A L.B. Foster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L.B. Foster has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and L.B. Foster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MITSUBISHI CORP/S $69.85 billion 0.59 $5.05 billion $6.51 7.96 L.B. Foster $536.38 million 0.27 $4.11 million N/A N/A

MITSUBISHI CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than L.B. Foster.

Profitability

This table compares MITSUBISHI CORP/S and L.B. Foster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MITSUBISHI CORP/S 5.20% 9.79% 3.80% L.B. Foster 1.35% 8.70% 3.40%

Summary

MITSUBISHI CORP/S beats L.B. Foster on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MITSUBISHI CORP/S

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields. This segment also manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Its Industrial Finance, Logistics & Development segment offers corporate investment, leasing, real estate/urban development, and logistics services. The company's Energy Business segment explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; invests in natural gas liquefaction projects; trades in crude oil, petroleum products, carbon materials and products, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas; and plans and develops new energy business. Its Metals segment invests in, develops, and trades in steel sheets and thick plates; steel raw materials, including coking coal and iron ore; and non-ferrous raw materials and products, such as copper and aluminum. The company's Machinery segment invests in, finances, and trades in machine tools, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, mining machinery, elevators, escalators, ships, aerospace-related equipment, and motor vehicles. Its Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in basic materials comprising ethylene, methanol, and salt produced from crude oil, natural gas, minerals, plants, marine resources, and others, as well as plastics, electronic materials, food ingredients, fertilizers, and fine chemicals. The company's Living Essentials segment provides products and services, as well as develops businesses and invests in various fields consisting of food products and food, apparel, everyday products, healthcare, distribution, and retail. Mitsubishi Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection products, rail anchors and spikes, wayside data collection and management systems, epoxy and nylon-encapsulated insulated rail joints, and track fasteners; and engineered concrete railroad ties. The company's Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment provides pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides solutions for metering and injection systems for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and inspection and tubular integrity management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, industrial water well, and irrigation markets. In addition, the company offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. It markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.