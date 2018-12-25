Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures (RPMT) & Mimecast (MIME)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Mimecast 0 3 10 0 2.77

Mimecast has a consensus price target of $46.09, suggesting a potential upside of 49.31%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Risk and Volatility

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,073.03% Mimecast -5.44% -10.33% -3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Mimecast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$4.34 million N/A N/A Mimecast $261.90 million 7.08 -$12.38 million ($0.19) -162.47

Rego Payment Architectures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mimecast.

Summary

Mimecast beats Rego Payment Architectures on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

