Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.4% in the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,710,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 325,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 27.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 167,065 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,256.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the third quarter worth $1,137,000.

NYSE VLRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,903. The company has a market cap of $359.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.51. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $9.31.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

