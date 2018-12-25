Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Corbus Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,503 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 359,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,081. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

