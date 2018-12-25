Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shares Down 5.1%

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 3,560,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,081,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after buying an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,844,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 59,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,421,000 after buying an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 828,865 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Shares Down 5.1%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/cousins-properties-cuz-shares-down-5-1.html.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.