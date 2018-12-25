Credit Suisse AG Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Zynga worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 897,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 115,376 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 953,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 274,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,377,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Zynga by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 389,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $47,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,858.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 684,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,061. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

