Critical Contrast: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) versus Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and Idaho Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $7.02 billion 0.28 $657.60 million $0.60 9.35 Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $3.05 million N/A N/A

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Dividends

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and Idaho Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 11.06% 9.49% 1.03% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S beats Idaho Independent Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

