Critical Review: Pandora Media (P) versus Spanish Broadcasting System (SBSAA)

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) and Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Pandora Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Pandora Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Spanish Broadcasting System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pandora Media and Spanish Broadcasting System, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pandora Media 1 18 3 1 2.17 Spanish Broadcasting System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pandora Media presently has a consensus price target of $8.39, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Pandora Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pandora Media is more favorable than Spanish Broadcasting System.

Risk and Volatility

Pandora Media has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spanish Broadcasting System has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pandora Media and Spanish Broadcasting System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pandora Media $1.47 billion 1.43 -$518.39 million ($1.24) -6.23 Spanish Broadcasting System $134.71 million 0.01 $19.62 million N/A N/A

Spanish Broadcasting System has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pandora Media.

Profitability

This table compares Pandora Media and Spanish Broadcasting System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pandora Media -23.85% -330.21% -24.55% Spanish Broadcasting System 27.51% N/A -1.98%

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc. provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening. In addition, the company offers Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service that provides users the ability to search, play, and collect songs and albums; build playlists on their own or with the tap of a button; listen to curated playlists; and share playlists on social networks. Pandora Media, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment. It owns and operates 17 radio stations in the Los Angeles, New York, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco markets; AIRE radio networks with approximately 250 affiliate radio stations; and 6 television stations under the MegaTV brand, as well as has various MegaTV broadcasting outlets under affiliation or programming agreements. The company also produces live concerts and events; and owns bilingual Websites, including lamusica.com, Mega.tv, and various station Websites that provide content related to Latin music, entertainment, news, and culture, as well as operates the LaMusica mobile app. Its radio station programming formats include Spanish Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40, and Latin Rhythmic; and television programs range from televised radio-branded shows to general entertainment programs, such as music, celebrity, debate, interviews, and personality-based shows. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Miami, Florida.

