Critical Survey: Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (MYTAY) and RigNet (RNET)

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and RigNet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt $2.24 billion 0.70 $168.21 million N/A N/A RigNet $204.89 million 1.23 -$16.17 million N/A N/A

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has higher revenue and earnings than RigNet.

Dividends

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. RigNet does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and RigNet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 0 0 0 0 N/A RigNet 0 1 1 0 2.50

RigNet has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. Given RigNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RigNet is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of RigNet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RigNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and RigNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt 7.03% 7.49% 3.96% RigNet -7.84% -14.44% -6.40%

Volatility & Risk

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services. It also sells equipment for using fixed line and mobile services, including telephones, tablets, notebooks, TV sets, etc. In addition, the company provides fixed line wholesale services comprising leased line and IP, wholesale bit stream access and local loop unbundling services, wholesale voice and associated network access and other commercial services, and wholesale products designed for the retail services of CATV companies and individual solutions; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. Further, it offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. Additionally, the company provides electricity and natural gas services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom Telecommunications PLC is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

