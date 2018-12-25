Cube Achieves Market Cap of $9.01 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $884,036.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cube token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, BitForex and CPDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.02427137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00146007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00193747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026603 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

