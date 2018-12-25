Cummins Inc. (CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $6.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $6.16 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.63 billion to $23.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.20 billion to $24.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $3,307,107.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,371 shares of company stock worth $9,609,766 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Cummins by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 305,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.72 and a twelve month high of $194.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

