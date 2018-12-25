CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CVR Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 55,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 500.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 112.7% in the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $313,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE CVI opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.33.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/cvr-energy-inc-cvi-holdings-increased-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.