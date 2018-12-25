CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. CWV Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.45 million worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.02442582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00145296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00194524 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026376 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026384 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

