Cyanotech (CYAN) and Natural Alternatives International (NAII) Critical Review

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyanotech and Natural Alternatives International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $34.12 million 0.56 $1.02 million N/A N/A Natural Alternatives International $132.44 million 0.54 $5.05 million N/A N/A

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyanotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cyanotech and Natural Alternatives International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Cyanotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Cyanotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and Natural Alternatives International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech -7.53% -13.51% -7.90% Natural Alternatives International 4.38% 14.07% 10.66%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Cyanotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review. In addition, the company sells beta-alanine ingredient under the CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn names. It manufactures products in various forms, including capsules, tablets, chewable wafers, and powders. The company's private-label contract manufacturing customers include companies that market nutritional supplements through direct sales marketing channels, direct to consumer e-commerce channels, and retail stores. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

