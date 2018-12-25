CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 6.3% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Huobi, Bithumb and Koinex. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00804784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006684 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015811 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, Cobinhood, IDEX, BCEX, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bibox, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, IDCM, CoinBene and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

