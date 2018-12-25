Dashcoin (DSH) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Dashcoin has a total market cap of $273,213.00 and $0.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dashcoin Coin Profile

Dashcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

