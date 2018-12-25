Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.46

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 19 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

