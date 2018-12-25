Dekeloil Public (DKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Dekeloil Public Ltd (LON:DKL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.33 ($0.04), with a volume of 338743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dekeloil Public in a report on Friday.

About Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL)

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

